A COLLECTION of Terry Pratchett Discworld items has sold for more than £5,000 with a Lichfield auctioneer.

The Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale featured dozens of Clarecraft Discworld figurines, books, board games, puzzles, calendars and a signed picture.

Highlights included a group of four boxed collectables – The Librarian Bookend, The Librarian Asleep, a collector’s edition The Ankh-Morpork Handshake and Arch Chancellor In The Bath – totalling £420.

Celebrated author Sir Terry Pratchett was best known for the Discworld series of 41 comic fantasy novels published between 1983 and 2015.

The literary series about Discworld – a flat planet balanced on the backs of four elephants standing on the back of a giant turtle – began in 1983 with The Colour of Magic and finished with The Shepherd’s Crown, the final novel published after the author’s death in 2015.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re seeing more and more generational collectables achieving impressive hammer prices at auction. “Neo-vintage items can prove as popular as traditional antiques – sometimes more so – as tastes change and a new generation of collectors get the bug for bidding. “Sir Terry Pratchett’s loyal fanbase, combined with the vast creativity found in his work, helped Discworld expand to various collectable items. “This comprehensive single-owner collection totalled an impressive £5,050 under the hammer in Lichfield.”