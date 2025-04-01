FINLAY Lines made a positive debut competing in the British O Plate at Whilton Mill.

Setting the fastest time in qualifying, the Argenti Academy driver secured the pole position start for the two heat races.

The Lichfield driver took victory in the first heat after being involved in a three-way battle for the lead, eventually emerging on top.

Heat two was an elbows-out affair after contact on lap three forced Lines off the track. But after rejoining he fought back to take a seventh-place finish.

Starting from third in the Super Heat race, the young driver stayed with the front group during the opening lap. Contact from behind on lap two dislodged his rear bumper, causing him to see the mechanical warning flag and forced retirement.

But with his scores combined, the Argenti Academy ace lined up on row six with all to play for in the final itself.

The opening laps saw Lines shuffled back from 12th to 15th place, but he battled back to secure an eighth-place finish.

