A LICHFIELD man has been recognised for his work with a charity.

David West-Mullen received an honour in the High Sheriff of the West Midlands Awards.

It came after his work with The Gap, which supports local, marginalised young people.

Since joining as a mentor in 2011 and progressing to project manager and trustee, he revitalised the charity’s outreach by building strong connections with local churches, supporters, and funders, significantly expanding the volunteer base and enhancing The Gap’s profile.

A spokesperson said:

“Recognising the need for additional youth support, David successfully advocated for the appointment of a female youth worker, leading to the launch of HeadSpace – a mentoring project that operates one-to-one mentoring and supporting young people in local schools around issues of mental health and wellbeing. “His vision had always to position The Gap as an integral part of the local community, fostering positive and unified relationships with police, local businesses, and other youth organisations. “Though David stepped down as chair of the trustees in October 2024, his legacy is evident in the countless young lives The Gap has positively impacted, helping them grow into responsible, family-oriented individuals committed to supporting others. “His passion and dedication have truly made a lasting difference in the community.”

David is currently a trustee of the Lichfield Christian Schools Work Trust which trains volunteers to mentor and support in primary and secondary schools in the local area.