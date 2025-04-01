THE Lunar Lecture series will continue with a talk at Erasmus Darwin House.

Prof Jonathan Powers will discuss The Rediscovery of Lucy Hardcastle from 7pm to 8pm on 16th April.

A spokesperson said:

“In 1864, Charles Darwin wrote to his friend Joseph Hooker that he suspected the widow of their former colleague Dr Francis Booth was an illegitimate granddaughter of Erasmus. “Recent research has demonstrated this is completely wrong, but the story about the genuine Lucy Hardcastle which emerges is interesting in its own right.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.