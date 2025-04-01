LICHFIELD City won parliamentary praise for their efforts in an 8-0 win over Highgate United.

Among the 352 spectators for their victory at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium was Lichfield MP Dave Robertson.

He said:

“It’s not often that you see a team win 8-0, but Lichfield were completely at it – they were focused on getting the job done and they absolutely did.”

The Labour MP was also keen to acknowledge the club’s development over the past few seasons.

He said:

“I’ve been coming here for six or seven years now and it’s really good – I think a lot of people know that the club is here, but haven’t actually taken the step to come and watch a game. “What they’ve got here is an absolutely wonderful facility. There’s been a massive amount of investment in making sure that the pitch is playable – they’ve got an all-weather one so that games don’t get called off which is absolutely necessary. “There are great spectator spaces around it and there’s a real family atmosphere. It’s a proper community club and I really enjoy coming down. “One of the things that everywhere around the country wants is more hubs for community – you look at what we have here, at Chasetown, at Lichfield Rugby Club, Burntwood Rugby Club and so many other sports clubs. They’re proper hubs for communities to come together and what’s better than that?”