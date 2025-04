A TRIBUTE to the music of Oasis is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will make the audience mad for it when they welcome Fakermaker on 19th April.

Anthony Evans, creative director at the Lichfield city centre venue, said:

“Fakermaker have years of experience and pay attention to every small detail, recreating the look, unique sound and swagger which Oasis are famous for.”

Tickets are £19 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.