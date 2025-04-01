A REFORM UK candidate says he will fight to protect the most vulnerable families if elected.

Matthew Wallens will contest the Lichfield City North seat in the Staffordshire County Council election on 1st May.

The 25-year-old said he hoped his background would allow him to connect with local voters.

“I come from a working class background where budgeting, hard work and resilience were a part of everyday life when I was growing up. “I am trained as a bricklayer and then I became a bus and coach driver where I saw first hand the struggles of working people, pensioners and the vulnerable. “It is clear that Britain is broken and only Reform UK can provide the fresh vision and change we need. The core values of family, community and country resonate deeply with me.”

He said that with bills going up across the board for households from today (1st April), change was now needed to protect vulnerable residents in future.

“Nine months ago, we were promised that life would get better – that bills wouldn’t keep rising. Yet households are facing increases in energy bills, vehicle tax, phone bills, water bills, council tax and TV Licence fees. “At a time when families are already struggling, these constant hikes are unacceptable. “We need real accountability and action to ease the financial burden on residents, not empty promises. “If elected as as county councillor for Lichfield North, I will fight to put people first, protecting the most vulnerable people and families in our areas and making sure that people feel safer on our street – I’ll make sure there will be a option for you to get home safely “I will also fight against anti-social behaviour as well as demanding financial responsibility, transparency and fairer local policies.” “It’s time for real change.”

Candidates who have been confirmed for the Lichfield City North seat so far are:

Kate Greening (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Liberal Democrats)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Matthew Wallens (Reform UK)

The final list of candidates will be released on 2nd April.