VOLUNTEERS are being invited to join a group in Whittington working at Swan Meadow.

The Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group will have a working party redesigning footpaths and moving plants to provide better access from 2pm to 3pmon 5th April.

The work will also be part of preparations for Heart of England in Bloom efforts.

A spokesperson said:

“Please come along and give a hand if you can. “It will be helpful if volunteers can bring along spades to help dig out plants to be moved – but don’t worry if you cant bring one, we have some available.”