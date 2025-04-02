A LICHFIELD organisation is appealing for help after its minibus was stolen.

Liberty Jamboree’s green vehicle was taken from outside its Eastern Avenue base overnight.

The charity provides out of school opportunities for children and young adults with learning or physical disabilities, neurodiversity or social and emotional health barriers.

A spokesperson said:

“This bus offers all our members transport from schools across Lichfield and Tamworth to access a range of after school programmes, offering vital respite to families and opportunities for young people to socialise, gain confidence, thrive and make friends. “It also allows us to offer all our day members the opportunity to access many different programmes during the day and help them integrate meaningfully in their community. “We hope we can get our minibus back in good condition so we can continue supporting over 600 members and their families.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.