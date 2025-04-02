A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched after a “lifeline” vehicle was stolen from a Lichfield group for young people.

The green 17-seater Ford Transit was donated to Liberty Jamboree by the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation in 2021.

But the £50,000 vehicle was stolen from the headquarters of the group – which supports disabled young people – on Eastern Avenue.

The charity’s CEO Maggie Huckfield said she was “devastated” after the learning that the van had been taken this morning (4th April).

She said:

“The vehicle was instrumental in providing transportation for our members, including young people with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to participate in our services and activities. “It was more than just a mode of transport – it was a lifeline for our community. The vehicle also played a crucial role in transporting our members to significant events such as the Commonwealth Games and various other community activities.”

Liberty Jamboree offers day provisions for more than 50 young adults each day including social, vocational, arts, sports and community opportunities.

Oliver Chapman, patron of the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation which donated the vehicle, said:

“This is a disgraceful act by thieves. “The loss of the minibus creates a serious barrier to participation for many young people with disabilities, isolating them from the support and opportunities they rely on.”

The foundation has now set up a crowdfunding page in a bid to help fund a replacement minibus.