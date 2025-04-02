MEMBERS of a local political group have gathered to celebrate the contribution women make to Burntwood.

The Burntwood and Hammerwich Labour Party organised the afternoon tea to provide an opportunity to network, discuss challenges and highlight opportunities to promote support for residents.

A spokesperson said:

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed our very relaxed time out.

“Each one of our guests has made a real impact on lives locally, not just of women but the whole community.

“International Women’s Day may have passed for this year, but we believe we should recognise the talents and skills of women every day – and support each other in any ways we can.”