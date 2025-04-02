PEOPLE are being invited to get creative and spread some kindness in the local area.

The Lichfield Kindness Rocks group will host painting sessions ahead of an Easter-themed display at Lichfield Library from 12th to 24th April.

The group aims to “share kindness and make people smile” by painting stones for people to find.

The library display will feature bunnies, chicks and other related Easter-themed creations. After the exhibition they will then be hidden for people to find and enjoy or rehide.

A spokesperson said:

“Why not come along and paint an Easter Rock to add to the display and make one to take away? “Painting sessions will be held upstairs at The Hub at St Mary’s from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on 4th April and again on 7th April at Places of Welcome at Curborough Community Centre from 1pm to 3pm.”

All are welcome to attend the session with materials supplied free of charge.