LICHFIELD Running Club has enjoyed double success by qualifying for the National Road Relays event.

Both the male and female teams shone in the Midland Count Counties Athletic Association and Derby Runner Road Relay Championship event at Sutton Park to secure their spots.

The men’s 12-strong squad finished 24th out of 66 teams to secure their spot at the event on 12th April, while the women’s A team also made the grade after finishing 32nd.

Team captain Dave Sanders said:

“This is the first time a team from the club has qualified for this prestigious event and we are proud of our brilliant achievement.”