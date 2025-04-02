AN arrest has been made after a man in his 60s in the Lichfield area had a large amount of money taken from his bank account.

A 33-year-old man, from Walsall, has been arrested on suspicion of fraud following an investigation by Staffordshire Police.

He was questioned in custody and bailed with conditions while the probe continues.

Chief Inspector Paul Finlayson, from the Lichfield local policing team, said the investigation began after reports of thousands of pounds being taken from the victim.

“Fraud is the most prevalent crime in the UK and often causes long-lasting emotional and financial harm to innocent people. “I want communities to know that we’re working hard every single day to tackle the problems that matter the most and we’re continuing to take action against those responsible.”