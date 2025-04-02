ORGANISATIONS supporting individuals with mental health challenges are being invited to apply for funding from the M6 Toll.

The company’s In the Community scheme is offering grants of up to £1,250 to help deliver local initiatives.

Jo Seabright, marketing and communications and customer experience director at the M6 Toll, said:

“We know how much a strong, supportive community can positively impact mental health and wellbeing. “We want to support local organisations who are creating those safe spaces and meaningful connections that change lives for the better.”

Organisations interested in applying for the funding boost in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week can find more information and apply by visiting m6toll.co.uk/about-us/drive-for-charity.