PLANS have been lodged for 39 allotments along with six new houses in Hammerwich.

The plans for Wharfside Allotments have been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The site would occupy the previous informal allotment space at Wharfside, but following approval the allotment space would become regularised and be secured as a community facility.

It is expected that access to the site would be from Whitehorse Road.

A planning statement says:

“The site is within the parish of Hammerwich, but the site access arrangements cross the administrative border between Walsall and Lichfield district. “Despite its countryside designation, the site is visually and physically well-contained by the M6 Toll, the A5195 and residential development to the south. As such, it is considered that the site is sustainably located. “The redevelopment of this site – and the regularisation of the informal allotment use – offers a real opportunity to enhance the landscape value of the area and secure a community facility in perpetuity. “The residential land use is a public benefit and would contribute towards meeting the housing need and accords with the Government’s objective of boosting the supply of housing. “Additionally, the proposed allotment use will significantly boost social cohesion and encourage a health and active lifestyle in the area.”