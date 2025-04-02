POLICE have seized a Stanley knife from a teenage boy in Burntwood.

Officers were called after reports of a group of youths being loud and drinking in the town at around 8.45pm yesterday (1st April).

Two members of the group were searched, leading to the discovery and seizure of the knife.

Police say the boy was cautioned and spoken to by officers.

PC Joe Ball said:

“We’re out in the Lichfield area every single day responding to concerns from members of the public as proactively as possible. “Removing the risk of knives and addressing anti-social behaviour is a key policing priority, both in Lichfield and across Staffordshire. “It’s vital that local people continue to tell us about their concerns so we can act against those responsible for high-harm offences.”