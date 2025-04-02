PEOPLE are being invited to share their favourite photos of Staffordshire.

The county council is hoping to create a visual celebration as part of Staffordshire Day commemorations on 1st May.

This year’s theme is photography, with organisers keen to showcase the best landscapes, hidden gems and favourite spots.

Chosen images will be featured as part of the Staffordshire Day campaign across social media.

Charlotte Cain, from Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re a great county to visit with great people, amazing attractions and locations and Staffordshire Day is our way of letting everyone know. “This is our ninth celebration and this year photography is taking centre stage. What better way to showcase our amazing county than through photos and pictures? And it doesn’t matter whether you’re an amateur or a professional, please send us your shots and we’ll feature them throughout the celebration. “Remember there’s also lots of other events taking place on the day and over the weekend, so please join us in celebrating everything that makes our county special. “

Organisers running events as part of the day’s celebrations can submit details of these on the Visit Staffordshire website.

To submit an image as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations, email communications@staffordshire.gov.uk with a name and where the photo was taken.