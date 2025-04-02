VOLUNTEERS from the National Memorial Arboretum have been honoured for their work.

They were presented with a High Sheriff Award by Julia Mitchell, High Sheriff of Staffordshire at a ceremony last week.

The accolade recognised the “outstanding and unwavering contribution to Staffordshire” made by more than 250 volunteers who support the national centre for remembrance at Alrewas.

The High Sheriff said:

“It is my great honour to award the bolunteers at the arboretum for their outstanding contributions and commitment. “Their hard work, knowledge and enthusiasm are truly commendable. “Thanks to them, the arboretum provides comfort, dignity and an exceptional visitor experience.”

In 2024, volunteers at the arboretum donated more than 50,000 hours of their time in areas such as visitor experience, retail, food services, events, learning, estates and marketing.

Mark Ellis, lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our volunteers are crucial members of our team and are at the heart of everything we do. “Their passion and commitment ensure we offer a warm welcome to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of their efforts.”

People can find out more about volunteering opportunities at the National Memorial Arboretum at www.thenma.org.uk.