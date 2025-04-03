A LOCAL business has given a boost to volunteers working to keep Burntwood looking its best.

Espace Global Freight has provided new high-visibility jackets to Burntwood Litter Heroes to help keep them safe.

The company has also introduced the Litter Picking Lunchtimes initiative to give members of their team the chance to play their part in keeping the town clean.

Alison Martin, business development manager at Espace Global Freight, said:

“Helping the local community has always been very important to me and what better way to improve our local area? “It’s not just about picking up litter, it’s about people taking responsibility, setting a good example and creating a positive change where we spend so much of our time. “It really does make all the difference.”