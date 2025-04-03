A CONSERVATIVE by-election candidate has thrown his support behind efforts to get local residents more active.

Dan Floyd will contest the Curborough ward by-election on 1st May.

The seat has become available following the resignation of Labour MP Dave Robertson from the council.

Mr Floyd, who is co-founder of the Beacon Parkrun and an organiser of a networking and running event in Birmingham, said efforts by the council to improve health and wellbeing through its Active Lichfield programme was to be applauded.

A report to a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee highlighted a range of initiatives designed to engage those who are hardest to reach, from young people at risk of anti-social behaviour to older residents at risk of loneliness and falls.

It added that programmes such as Getin2it we providing structured activities for young people in high-need areas, while Golden Lives was helping older residents stay

active and connected, reducing social isolation and improving mental wellbeing.

Mr Floyd said:

“Physical activity isn’t just about fitness – it’s about bringing people together, improving mental health and building stronger communities. “The work being done by the Active Lichfield communities team is making a real difference to people’s lives, whether it’s helping a young person find purpose through sport, giving an older resident a reason to get out of the house, or supporting someone recovering from illness. “This is exactly the kind of proactive, preventative approach we need.”

However, the report also highlights challenges, particularly around funding.

Many of the initiatives have relied on external grants which have become harder to secure in recent years.

Mr Floyd added:

“If elected, I will champion these vital programmes and work to ensure they receive the support they need. “Investing in community health isn’t just good for individuals, it saves money in the long run too by reducing pressure on our NHS and social services. “The council’s commitment to preventative health is the right approach – and I will do everything I can to make sure these programmes continue to thrive.”

Candidates standing in the Lichfield District Council Curborough ward by-election on 1st May 2025 are:

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)

David Melhuish (Green Party)

Liz Stamatelatos (Labour)

Matthew Wallens (Reform UK)