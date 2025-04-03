THE full list of candidates standing for election to Staffordshire County Council across Lichfield and Burntwood have been confirmed.

Voters will head to the polls on 1st May to choose their new representatives.

The full list of candidates in local divisions are:

Burntwood North:

Andrew Clissett (Reform)

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)

Jane Smith (Labour)

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)

Burntwood South:

Darren Ennis (Labour)

Robin Hall (Reform)

Antony Jones (Conservatives)

Miles Trent (Lib Dem)

Lichfield City North:

Kate Greening (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)

David Melhuish (Green)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)

Lichfield City South:

Martın Bayley (Reform)

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Jessica Kelly (Green)

Jacob Marshall (Labour)

Lichfield Rural East:

Tracey Dougherty (Reform)

Jenny Mackintosh (Labour)

Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem)

Alan White (Conservatives)

Lichfield Rural North:

Richard Holland (Conservatives)

Morag Maclean (Lib Dem)

John Madden (Reform)

Ben Watkins (Labour)

Lichfield Rural South:

Sarah Beech (Reform)

Philip Bennion (Lib Dem)

Alex Farrell (Conservatives)

David Thompson (Labour)

Lichfield Rural West:

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

David Cullen (Green)

Janet Higgins (Reform)

Paul Taylor (Labour)

Ash Walters (Lib Dem)

Needwood Forest:

Catherine Brown (Conservatives)

Rosie Harvey-Coggins (Labour)

Richard Howard (Reform)

Jack Mellor (Green)

Patrice Moreau (Lib Dem)