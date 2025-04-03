A LICHFIELD councillor has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, was given a High Sheriff’s Award.

It was presented by Doug Wright MBE, High Sheriff of the West Midlands, in recognition of his contribution to the Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) pilot in Birmingham.

The initiative, launched in June 2023 at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, aims to support women at risk of custodial sentences due to complex needs such as mental health issues, addiction, or experiences of domestic abuse.

The ISC programme offers intensive community-based orders as alternatives to imprisonment, focusing on rehabilitation and reducing reoffending rates.

The High Sheriff of the West Midlands said:

“I was encouraged to hear that early insights show positive engagement from participants, with many achieving employment and integrating back into society.”