POLICE have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with a motorbike theft in Armitage.

The bike was taken by two people from Old Road in the morning on 26th March.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We have found CCTV images of two people who had the bike at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock at about 6pm on the same day.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.