A LICHFIELD business has led a “landmark” deal to secure renewable energy for its stores.

Central Co-op has joined Lincolnshire Co-op, Scotmid Co-op, East of England Co-op and Southern Co-op in the corporate power purchase agreement.

It will see up to 53 gigawatt hours of green electricity – enough to supply over 400 retail stores – provided from the London Array offshore wind farm.

The five companies say the agreement will see “significant savings” over the lifetime of the deal.

Paul Lockwood, head of procurement and net zero at Central Co-op, said:

“Our purpose is to create a sustainable society for all – and this landmark agreement is a crucial step in that journey. “By securing 20% of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are actively reducing our reliance on traditional energy and moving towards our ambition of becoming self-sufficient in green energy by 2030. “We’re thrilled to have led on this deal on behalf of a consortium of Co-op societies and are proud to drive ethical and responsible energy sourcing – ensuring a more sustainable future for our communities.”