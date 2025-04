A LICHFIELD community group has been reunited with its minibus after it was stolen.

The green Ford Transit was taken from Liberty Jamboree’s headquarters on Eastern Avenue earlier this week.

But after an appeal the group, which supports children and young people with disabilities, confirmed it had been found in Aldridge.

A spokesperson said:

“We have all shown that our community is full of amazing people and we will and can make a difference and show the few who are evil that they will not win.”