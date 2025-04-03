AN over-35s football team is celebrating a successful debut season which has seen them reach the semi-final of the Chairman’s Cup.

AFC Fradley Fantomes, managed by Radu Anisoiu, enjoyed a run to the last four that included a 4-3 victory against Division 1 Warwick Miners and a 7-1 triumph against Premier Division side Melchester Manor in the quarter-finals.

They are now set to face Coventry Phoenix for a place in the final.

The semi-final clash will take place at Shenstone Country Club at 10.30am on Sunday (6th April).

With just two wins needed in their remaining league fixtures to secure promotion as well, the team are hoping for a strong finish to their first campaign.

Manager Anisoiu said:

“Reaching the semi-final in our first season is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.”

There has been more success for the club after its open-age team, AFC Fradley Hunters, also advanced to their own semi-final.

Competing in the Tamworth and District Sunday Football League in their debut season, the Hunters are set to face Belgrave Club at Beacon Park in Lichfield on Sunday too.

Boss Brad O’Neil said:

“The support from the community has been instrumental in our success. “We’re racing the Fantomes to see who can make history first and bring home the club’s first men’s trophy.”

Both teams have grown out of AFC Fradley’s men’s first team, which competes in the Staffordshire County Senior League.

Now in their second season, the team has surpassed last year’s points tally and currently sits in fourth place, having also reached a cup quarter-final.

Katie Wilkinson, chairwoman of AFC Fradley, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of both teams for their achievements this season. “To see how much the club has grown in just three years is an incredible testament to the players, the volunteers and the fantastic community support around Fradley. “Special thanks go to our dedicated Chairman Darren Peck for his unwavering commitment, which has helped bring about this success.”