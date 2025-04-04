CHANGES have been made to a roadworks scheme in Lichfield after criticism from local businesses and residents.

Work is currently taking place to install new crossings at the roundabout linking Cappers Lane, Europa Way and Austin Cote Lane.

But lengthy tailbacks earlier this week saw vehicles queued on to the A38 while other surrounding roads were also gridlocked.

Andrew Tipper, a director of building supply firm Tippers which is based on Europa Way, said the traffic management put in place had hitbusinesses in the area hard.

“The incompetence with which the traffic management systems have been implemented is astounding – on Monday they managed to direct the majority of traffic leaving Lichfield trying to get onto the A38 onto our estate. “All businesses on Lichfield’s primary industrial park were bought to an immediate halt. The estate was gridlocked for hours. “The traffic was so bad it backed all the way up the slip road of the A38 – which eventually brought police intervention on safety grounds and the contractors were forced to take all traffic lights down to ease the congestion. “On talking to the contractors, they gave assurances that given the disruptive nature of the works they were now looking to undertake them at night. But no – the traffic lights were reinstated again with businesses being crippled in the process. “The start of April has been like flicking a switch – our business out of our head office branch has suffered a shock event just at the moment when we are also incurring all the new Government-instigated additional costs of National Insurance and wage increases. “This needs immediate intervention. No thought has been put into the implications of these works and that is not acceptable to the affected businesses of Lichfield. “There are many reports of it taking customers and staff in excess of one hour to get off our estate – a journey that is normally one minute. “Customers have just stopped coming and are forced to use competitor businesses. The results of this will be ongoing as our customer relationships are being affected.”

Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had now amended the roadworks schedule in order to ease congestion at peak times.

James Bailey, assistant director for highways and the built county at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by businesses at Cappers Lane regarding the traffic management associated with works to install non-signalled crossing points to Cappers Lane and Europa Way. “These works, which include carriageway widening and improved pedestrian crossing facilities, are being funded by Persimmon Homes and should finish in early May. “The works were clearly signposted on site ahead of their start date, and we do try wherever possible to mitigate any impact works might have. “However, we recognise the impact that this has had on businesses and following feedback, the site working hours have now been reduced so no lane closures will now be installed until after 9am and they will be removed by 3pm every day. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”