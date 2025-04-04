AN episode of a popular daytime TV show featuring a Lichfield auction business will be aired next week.

The Bargain Hunt cameras were at Richard Winterton Auctioneers last October as people flocked from across the country to see if the red or blue teams came out on top.

A total of four episodes were filmed, with two being the 2024 Christmas specials which were broadcast over the festive period.

But now one of the others will be broadcast at 12.15pm on Monday (7th April) on BBC One.

It features Eric Knowles as host alongside experts Raj Bisram and Izzie Balmer.