MORE than 2,500 responses have been received by Lichfield District Council following a consultation on its Local Plan.

The document, which will help outline where future housing development could be across the area in the next 20 years, is currently being revamped.

Both residents and developers are among the responses, with questions raised over how the plan will protect green belt, deliver enough homes and address concerns over carbon reduction in new properties.

A report from Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet, said further evidence would now be sought to help inform the new plan.

“Around 2,500 responses were received to the consultation on our Issues and Options document, the first formal stage of the Local Plan 2043. “As a local plan needs to be supported and justified by a proportionate evidence base, we need to ensure our evidence base is robust and up to date. “Further evidence will continue to be commissioned, planned and collected throughout the plan-making process to inform the policies and proposals within the new local plan. “We have commissioned or are in the process of commissioning a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment, New Settlement Feasibility Study, Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment, Retail and Town Centres Study, Strategic Growth Study Update and Green Belt Review. “Further technical studies will be required and published to inform the Local Plan. Officers will continue to engage with cabinet throughout the progression of the plan

and its associated evidence base. “A further Local Plan Update report will be brought to cabinet by September 2025.”

Analysis of the responses to the consultation have also been categorised within Cllr Farrell’s report, highlighting the competing demands of residents and those hoping to build new homes.

It added:

“Residents generally prefer spatial approaches, including new settlement options, and have a lesser preference for growth in or around existing settlements. Comments stated that such growth puts greater pressure on existing services and facilities. There is an acknowledgment by some that new settlement is likely longer term and there may be a need for some development before that. “Many responses from the development industry raised concerns over the deliverability of new settlements and stated that other sites would be required particularly in the short and medium term to ensure the plan meets housing needs across the plan period. “Residents were generally supportive of adopting ambitious carbon reduction measures and development standards. However, the development industry raised concerns that should policy standards exceed national requirement this would impact development viability.”

The report will be debated at a meeting of the cabinet on 8th April.