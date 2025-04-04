A SCHOOLBOY is preparing to trek through Nepal with his Explorer Scout group later this year.

Beau Smith, who attends Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, is trying to raise £3,500 to participate in the 11-day expedition in October alongside his 16-year-old brother Alfie.

The brothers will be joining Explorer Scouts from across the county for the challenging journey to Mardi Himal Base Camp at 4,500 metres, which will include days of walking up to ten hours through mountainous terrain.

Beau said:

“I’m really excited about the challenge. When my brother signed up and then a space became available, I just knew I wanted to be part of it. “It’s going to be tough with some days walking for up to ten hours straight uphill, but I’ve been training every weekend to get ready. “My dyslexia has taught me that I can overcome challenges if I work hard and don’t give up.”

Headteacher David Lowe said he was proud of Beau’s adventurous spirit, describing him as “a great role model for his peers”.

He added:

“We are incredibly proud of Beau for taking on such a challenge. “His determination to overcome dyslexia in his studies and now in pursuing adventures like this demonstrates the kind of resilience and character we aim to develop in our students at Maple Hayes.”

In addition to physical training, Beau is actively fundraising through various initiatives including selling sweets and washing cars.

A portion of the funds raised will be donated to Classroom in the Clouds, a charity that works with Nepalese partners to support education by building high-quality classrooms, sponsoring teachers, supporting teacher training and encouraging the employment of female teachers.

People can donate via Beau’s online fundraising page.