A LIVE recording of the Royal Ballet and Opera’s Turandot will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick this weekend.

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, SeokJong Baek, Gemma Summerfield and Adam Palka, the production will be shown at 2pm on Sunday (6th April).

A spokesperson said:

“The beautiful but icy Princess Turandot will only marry a man who can correctly answer three riddles. Those who fail are brutally beheaded.

“But when an unknown prince arrives, the balance of power in Turandot’s court is forever shaken, as the mysterious stranger does what no other has been able to.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.