CONSULTATION events in Lichfield and Burntwood are taking place to hear the views of local residents on the NHS.

They are being organised by Lichfield MP Dave Robertson.

He said:

“Our NHS is the number one thing that comes up when I’m door knocking across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages. “I want to hear your views on local health services, so that I can put them into my submission to the national consultation on our NHS. “The Conservatives completely mismanaged the health service for 14 years and it’s the new Government’s job to fix it. “We have made a start by putting £25billion into the NHS – and waiting lists have fallen for five months in a row – but much more needs to be done if we are to turn our health service around. “Hearing your views is a vital part of that process.”

The events will take place at 7pm on 9th April in Lichfield and at 7pm on 10th April in Burntwood. People can sign up online when they will also receive more information on locations.