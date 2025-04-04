CONTROVERSIAL plans for a property in Chorley are set to be debated by councillors.

The Ford Lane scheme has been called in for decision by members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee by Cllr Rob Strachan due to concerns over its impact on the openness of the green belt and the impact on neighbouring properties.

The site has a long history of planning disputes, including two enforcement notices issued in 2023. One required the removal of a first-floor extension, which has since been complied with. The second notice mandated the demolition of two dormer windows at the front and rear of the property, which remain in place.

The council has stated that it reserves the right to prosecute for non-compliance with the enforcement notice, but the current application seeks to retain the front and rear dormer windows while also incorporating Juliet balconies, roof lighting and a single-storey rear extension.

Planning officers have recommended approval of the scheme. However, Cllr Strachan has argued that the decision should be made by the full committee.

He said:

“This application comes at the conclusion of nearly six years of unauthorised development, planning appeals and enforcement activity. “Given the history, I feel it is more appropriate that it be determined by committee rather than under planning officers’ delegated powers.”

In recommending approval, planning officers acknowledged the harm caused by the proposal, but justified their decision by citing planning guidelines.

They said:

“The report identifies that the proposed scheme causes harm by reasons of inappropriateness and effect on openness of the West Midlands green belt. Significant weight is attached to this harm. “This report has found that the proposed development would meet all the guidance contained within the council’s supplementary planning document, as well as local and national policy. “Officers have carefully balanced the development and found that the considerations identified in the report, along with the strong fallback position– the rear extension, which could be implemented under prior approval consent – outweigh the harm in this case. “It is therefore considered that very special circumstances justify the granting of planning permission.”