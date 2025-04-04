MORE than 100 vehicles have been stopped as part of an operation on key roads across Staffordshire including the A38.

Operation Tramline saw police and National Highways officials use an unmarked HGV cab to identify drivers using mobile phones and not wearing a seatbelt.

A total of 114 vehicles were stopped, with 116 offences recorded.

Inspector Chris Moss said:

“Going out in the cab is ideal because from their elevated position officers can spot people in any type of vehicle, from cars through to lorries, committing offences or just simply putting themselves and others at risk. “This is a great example of joint working with National Highways to improve road safety and reduce the number of people who are sadly killed or seriously injured on roads in Staffordshire.”