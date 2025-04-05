PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about joining the Rotary Club at an event in Lichfield.

Representatives from two local groups will be at a volunteer fair at Lichfield Cathedral between 2pm and 4pm on 12th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Do you have what it takes to join 1.3 million like-minded people around the world who enjoy volunteering and making a positive difference to other people’s lives? “If you think you have that quality and would like to learn more about service above self, then please come along to Lichfield Cathedral where we will be present at the Volunteers’ Fair and tell you more about our remarkable organisation, which welcomes women and men from all from all walks of life, all ages and all abilities.”

For more details on the two local Rotary International clubs visit rotarylichfieldstchad.uk and rotarycluboflichfield.org.uk.