CHASETOWN’S play-off bid continues as they welcome Wythenshawe.

Mark Swann’s men will return to The Scholars Ground as they aim to bounce back to winning ways and close in on a place in the post-season promotion clashes.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stalybridge Celtic last time out, but remain fifth in the table.

Meanwhile, their opponents this afternoon (5th April) sit 20th of 22 side in the Northern Premier League West and have won just one of their last five encounters.

Kick-off today is at 3pm.