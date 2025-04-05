AN information event is taking place to help businesses and supporters find out more about We Love Lichfield.

The community place-based fund has raised more than £400,000 for local good causes over the last decade – but there is still an ongoing need for further grant funding and fundraising.

The free informal event at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield’s Market Square takes place from 5.30pm to 7pm on 16th April and includes a free welcome drink.

Visitors do not need to book and can just turn up to find out more about work taking place to support the local voluntary sector.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“I invite businesses of all shapes and sizes to pop in. It’s a great opportunity to network and hear about the fabulous local voluntary sector which they can support through us. “For voluntary groups, please come along to the event and find out more about how you can apply for funding. The event will be a win-win for everyone who attends.”

We Love Lichfield provides grants across Lichfield district. Companies and individuals can contribute via donations or by fundraising.

All of the money received is invested through an endowment fund in line with charity commission guidelines, with the financial returns distributed as grants.

The model means that the fund can provide an ongoing source of grants in the future.

Businesses already supporting We Love Lichfield include Arthur Price, David Lloyd, Townhouse Communications, Straightforward Agency and Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

For more details on the fund, visit the website at welovelichfield.com.