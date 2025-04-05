LICHFIELD City will head to Whitchurch Alport with their sights firmly set on being crowned champions.

With two games remaining of their Midland Football League Premier Division campaign and a four-point lead, it will be a simple equation for Ivor Green’s men – win the game, win the league.

City ran riot as they hit eight past Highgate United last time out to put them in position to claim the crown.

However, their opponents this afternoon (5th April) sit just three points outside the play-offs, having won back-to-back league games, and will prove a stern test for the visitors.

Lichfield will then go on to play their game of the season at home to Romulus in their final clash of the campaign.

Kick-off today is at 3pm.