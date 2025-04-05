PEOPLE are being urged to make sure they’re registered to vote in the Staffordshire County Council.

Almost 300 candidates have put themselves forward across the 62 divisions, including seats in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Voters will head to the polls on 1st May, with polling stations open between 7am and 10pm.

But Pat Flaherty, Chief Executive of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people were registered to vote and aware of the need for photo ID on the day.

He said:

“The county council has an annual budget of £735million and its services touch the lives of everyone in the county. “Whether it’s protecting vulnerable children and commissioning care for the elderly, maintaining highways and gritting in winter, or repairing schools and investing in the economy, the decisions about how these and many other important services are delivered are taken by Staffordshire residents elected by their local communities. “If people want to influence how key services are delivered on their doorstep, they should make sure they are registered in time and then cast their vote.”

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on 11th April, while the postal vote registration window closes at 5pm on 14th April.

Proxy votes – where someone else can vote for you – must be registered by 5pm on 23rd April.

Anyone who is not registered or is unsure if they are can find out more online. Details of photographic ID can be found here.