PEOPLE are being invited to vote for their favourite Staffordshire-themed plate designs by school pupils.

Twenty primary schools across the county have taken part in the competition as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations on 1st May.

Pupils were asked to come up with designs showcasing what Staffordshire means to them.

Nine winning designs from across the county will then be produced as plates and go on display.

Louisa Shaw, head of place marketing at We Are Staffordshire, said:

“We wanted to open the project up to more pupils for our 2025 Staffordshire Day activity and were thrilled with the response from schools who wanted to participate. “The project aims to raise civic pride and awareness amongst young people, of the amazing things our county has to offer, in addition to sharing information about Staffordshire Day. “Pupils have come up with some fantastic designs for plates and we can’t wait to find out who our winners are.”

People can vote in the Staffordshire Day plate competition by choosing a plate from each area, with an overall winner also being chosen. Voting closes at midday on 14th April.

To choose your favourite visit the We Are Staffordshire website.