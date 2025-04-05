A SHENSTONE theatre group are bringing their latest production to the stage next month.

Top Theatre Company will perform Khaotic – the Fred Karno Story at Highbury Theatre in Sutton Coldfield from 6th to 10th May.

The show tells the true story of one of the greatest showmen of the British music hall age.

He discovered Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, who both first went to America touring with Karno in 1910, only to be wooed by Hollywood never to return. He also gave greats such as Sandy Powell, Will Hay, Flannagan and Allen and Max Miller their first big breaks.

The story spans nearly 70 years from the late Victorian age of Empire, through the First World War and into the golden age of cinema. Along the way Fred’s original comedy sketches are bought back to life and the show explores his relationship with his comics, his wives, mistresses and music hall greats such as Marie Lloyd.

The show won the NODA Best Musical Award for the company in 2010, with the show now being revived with new songs and a fresh script.

Tickets can be booked online.