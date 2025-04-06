ALL homes on a Fradley development have now sold, a housebuilder has said.

David Wilson Homes confirmed that the Anson Gardens scheme had now been completed.

Steve Barton, the company’s senior sales manager, said:

“We are pleased with the success of Anson Gardens and we are keen to continue that success with our other communities taking shape in Staffordshire. “Our collection of homes combines both rural surroundings with proximity to essential amenities to provide a great formula for anyone looking to take that first or next step on the property ladder.”