REHEARSALS are underway for a new musical comedy coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Produced and devised by staff and students at South Staffordshire College’s Lichfield campus, 12th Night (All Inclusive) and What You Will is based in Shakespeare’s tale of misgendering, misunderstanding and misinterpreting the confusing language.

The setting sees the Bard’s fictional island of Illyria become a hedonistic holiday resort in the 1990s.

Lecturer Leonard Love, who has adapted Shakespeare’s play, said:

“In the 1990s I worked in Ibiza during the height of the Brit invasion. Hundreds of hotels were full to the brim with thousands of sunburnt partygoers and excitable young families. “Queues for the open buffets and all-inclusive bars looked like rows of lobsters with socks and sandals, so it made perfect sense to apply some of these characters, experiences and memories to Shakespeare’s play.”

The new version of the tale will take audiences to the not-so-exotic Hotel De La Sol, where a young Viola searches for her back-packing brother who is lost somewhere on the island.

The show will be at the Garrick on 20th and 21st May. For booking details call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the online box office.