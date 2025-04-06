JACK Langston and Joey Butlin were on target as Chasetown kept their play-off hopes on track with a 3-0 win over Wythenshawe.

The Scholars started brightly in front of their home support and immediately found themselves on the front foot.

They broke the deadlock when Langston powered home from the edge of the penalty area.

It was 2-0 soon afterwards when Tom Thorley’s cross found Butlin who rose highest to nod home past visiting keeper Kyle Haslam.

The second period saw Chasetown almost add a third when Mitchell Clarke saw a header cleared off the line before Thorley’s strike struck a defender – but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

Langston did add the home side’s third goal of the afternoon with a low drive that took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Luke Yates was denied by Haslam as Chasetown almost added a fourth before the final whistle.