A LICHFIELD councillor has warned people concerned with the impact of global trade concerns sparked by new American import tariffs to use their vote wisely at the county council elections.

President Donald Trump has slapped additional costs on nations around the globe for products entering the USA.

But Cllr Hugh Ashton, Liberal Democrat member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, said that some parties being represented at the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections would be more than willing to take similar actions to put the UK economy at risk.

He said:

“It may seem presumptuous for a mere local councillor to comment on international affairs, but recent events in the USA will have an impact on us all at a very personal level. “The Prime Minister is seeking a path for the UK that is independent of Europe. He has made it clear that the import of US agricultural products, such as chlorinated chicken and hormone and antibiotic stuffed meat, which fail to meet UK standards, will not be allowed. “Nor has he agreed to sell the NHS to American for-profit conglomerates. I and the majority of people in the UK will applaud these stands against bullying. “However, there are those standing in these elections for Staffordshire County Council representing a party whose leader has described the US President as ‘my friend Donald’, flying out to Washington following the shooting incident last year and who has advocated these imports and this sell-out. “Make no mistake, if these are the sort of reforms that this party wishes to bring in, life in Britain will become worse, not better.”

Cllr Ashton said his party’s leader, Sir Ed Davey’ had led calls for the Government to stand up to President Trump to prevent him using “the same bullying tactics again and again”.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said:

“But we cannot fight this alone – Sir Ed makes the point that we should work with others against what he describes as ‘Trump’s reckless trade war’. “Even though we may have left the EU, our destiny is tied to that of our geographically nearest neighbours. It behoves us to be on good terms with them, seeking new trade deals with them and moving together with the. “We do not necessarily need to move in lockstep, but we must tread the same path. “Right now, the Liberal Democrats are the only major party standing up to Trump and speaking out against him. By contrast, at least two former leaders of the Conservative party seem only too willing to bend to US demands and the Labour leadership is currently playing softly, softly – too softly to be effective. “Here in this area of the West Midlands, the proposed tariffs on cars at 25% will strike a particularly cruel blow to the local economy. “Though, as a local councillor I cannot hope to change national policy, the county elections give everyone a chance to show where their loyalties lie – either with Washington, at the mercy of an unstable and manifestly vindicative elderly man, or standing with those countries where we have built up strong relationships over the years. “A vote for the Liberal Democrats in these elections shows the Government what sort of future is desired by the people of Britain.”