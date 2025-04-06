A LICHFIELD shop will be joining celebrations to mark Record Store Day.

The event, on 12th April, aims to honour the culture of independent outlets around the world and will feature exclusive releases.

Stylus Records, based on Minster Pool Walk, will join the celebrations for the third time, having opening its doors in 2022.

It sells a mix of new and pre-owned vinyl albums, CD singles and cassettes across a range of genres.

Owner Tim Balderstone said:

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Record Store Day for the third time. “The event is so much more than just buying limited release records – it’s about bringing our community together to share in the love of music and vinyl. “We’ve seen friendships form in the queues and it’s always a joy to see so many people bonding over their shared passion. “For us, it’s an important reminder to keep our high streets vibrant and interesting.”

The full list of exclusive Record Store Day 2025 releases can be viewed at www.recordstoreday.co.uk.

Doors will open at 8am, although previous years have seen queues begin to form well before the official opening time. Coffee shop Melbourne will be offering hot drinks and breakfasts for queuing customers from 5am and throughout the day.

Tim said:

“Record Store Day is a celebration of the vinyl format and a chance to rediscover the magic of music on record. “It’s the perfect opportunity to grab some exclusive releases, but also to connect with fellow music lovers and celebrate the local independent businesses that make our community special.”