BOAT moorings in Armitage could be used for residential purposes rather than recreational ones if plans are given the green light.

The change has been floated for a stretch of the waterway near the Ash Tree Inn on Rugeley Road.

A planning statement said the 75 metre length of the Trent and Mersey Canal can accommodate five to six narrowboats.

It added:

“The site has a longstanding use for recreational moorings and there would be no adverse impact on the appearance of the Trent and Mersey Canal Conservation area arising from the proposed change of use. “For members of the community wishing to find their permanent residential accommodation by living on a narrowboat, the site is in a sustainable location with good access to a reasonable range of local facilities.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.