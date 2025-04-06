SHOPPERS are being warned to beware of fake designer items being sold via online marketplaces.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service have seized thousands of counterfeit items over the past 12 months, including clothing, accessories, footwear and perfumes which include top brands such as Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Canada Goose.

Online marketplaces such as Vinted, Depop, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace have become popular trading platforms allowing people to buy and sell items, but officials are now urging people to take extra care when buying designer brands.

Tony Shore, Trading Standards manager at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“In recent years we’ve seen a huge boom in the popularity of online marketplaces, but worryingly we’ve also seen an increase in the availability of counterfeit goods. “Buying fakes may seem harmless enough but it’s usually organised crime gangs behind it, with profits fuelling gang activity. You can also end up with dangerous products, very poor quality and ultimately out of pocket. “Our service works hard to tackle the issue, remove items from the market and disrupt illegal counterfeit operations. Anyone with information should contact the team.”

People with information on the sale of counterfeit goods can report it on the Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service webpage.