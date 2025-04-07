BOOKMAKERS don’t believe Lichfield’s former MP is one of the favourites to win Celebrity Big Brother if he is confirmed as one of the contestants this evening.

Sir Michael Fabricant is widely expected to take part in the reality TV series when it starts this evening (7th April).

However, the bookmakers aren’t giving the former Conservative MP – who lost his seat at the last General Election – much hope of being crowned as the winner.

Bet365 have him as the 40/1 outsider in the early market – but other bookies have given Sir Michael more of a chance, with Ladbrokes making him a 12/1 shot ahead of the likes of Olympian Daley Thompson and actor Mickey Rourke, while William Hill have priced him at 16/1 in front of the sportsman and movie star.

Favourites to be crowned eventual winner are Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd and reality TV star Chris Hughes.

Celebrity Big Brother will launch at 9pm tonight on ITV.